Training program proposed for jobs at Springfield's MGM casino

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission discusses a program to train local residents for jobs at Springfield's MGM casino.

Those jobs include dealers at table games in MGM's 950-million dollar casino.

Construction of the casino in the South End is moving right along.

While the gaming commission didn't give its final approval to the training program, it did take another step forward in the process.

On a 4 to 1 vote, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission approved a motion to reserve 200-thousand dollars for possible support of the training program.

Under the program, Springfield Technical Community College, and Holyoke Community College would establish a table-game dealer school in downtown Springfield to help train people for casino jobs.

MGM did the same kind of training program for its National Harbor Casino in Maryland.

Western Mass residents we spoke with said the casino job training program will help local residents.

MGM reportedly will need about 1-thousand gaming employees ranging from dealers at table games to security to technicians who repair and maintain the slot machines.

MGM, which had success with a similar training program in Maryland said it has committed more than a million dollars to the Springfield training project, which still needs final approval from the gaming commission.

