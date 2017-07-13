Future of a Springfield nightclub still under review following shooting

The future of the Kickback Lounge in Springfield remains uncertain, but some neighbors say they've had enough.

A man was killed outside the bar in June and the lounge owners agreed to close temporarily to review procedures.

The owners met today with city officials to talk about the lounge’s entertainment and liquor license.

There was no decision about the immediate future of the Kickback Lounge decided tonight, but many people are upset the lounge is still there and want to see it closed.

It was back on June 4, that a man was shot and killed outside the Kickback Lounge in Springfield.

Two men were also hurt in the shooting.

Neighbors said the club on State Street has continuing problems with loitering and people drinking alcohol outside the lounge.

Often times in the early morning hours after closing time.

The owners met with city officials Thursday for a hearing to discuss their entertainment and liquor licenses after the club voluntarily shut down to review security procedures.

The owners said that they've tried to address the problems by hiring more security and installing more security cameras, but issues continue.

"There's been continuous quality of life issues. I told the owners, how would you like this to be in front of your house, 2, 3:30 in the morning? There has to be mutual respect," said Mayor Sarno.

Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News that many people who live around the club have come to him, expressing their concern for what they said goes on outside the lounge.

"I am going to await the written version of the hearing. I will move appropriately pertaining to sanctions. I hope the ownership got the message."

We did reach out to the owners of the lounge, but they referred us to their attorney who told us no comment.

