Chicopee police warn residents of recent rim and tire thefts

Chicopee police are warning residents after reports of stolen rims and tires have increased since the beginning of July.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News the thefts occurred in residents driveways in the Aldenville section of Chicopee and also on Burnett Road.

The types of cars that seem to have been targeted were Honda Accords, Civics, Fit, Toyota Tundras and Dodge Challengers.

To help combat the problem more patrolman have been added to keep an eye on the streets, but Officer Wilk is encouraging residents to report anything out of the ordinary to police.

“As we have stated in the past, you know your neighborhoods. If you see suspicious people, or vehicles, call us. A police cruiser will be sent to check it out. Don't hesitate, or feel funny calling,” Wilk noted.

Always remember to lock your car doors, turn on motion alarms, and if you have lights near your driveway to keep them on as well.

