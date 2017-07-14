Local college student inspired by 2011 tornado

Lives in western Massachusetts were forever changed when an EF-3 tornado tore through Hampden County back in 2011.

Now, one local college student is using that experience as a path for her future.

Josie Crouch said she remembers the day that tornado ripped through her hometown of Wilbraham.

"I didn't really know anything about tornadoes but I didn't think it looked good out. We were watching the news and saw the tornado touch down in Springfield so we got in the basement," said Crouch.

Josie channeled the fear in the days after the tornado into a passion for weather. Her passion will soon become a career as she currently goes to school for meteorology.

"I wanted to know when something like this would happen again. I didn't want to be caught off guard. I became obsessed with checking the weather," she noted.

While currently in her senior year of college, Josie recently completed a case study on the tornado.

Although she's a bit uncertain as to her exact career path, she's leaning towards becoming an emergency manager.

"I was inspired by FEMA because they were the ones who came around after the tornado. I obviously have a big interest in severe weather and natural disasters so I think it would be cool to help with preparation and mitigation," Crouch explained.

Her studies are now taking her overseas with an opportunity to intern with the Taiwanese equivalent of the National Weather Service. She will be there until mid-August just in time to start her senior year.

