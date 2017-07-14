Springfield Police continue search for driver that hit teen bicyclist

It’s the second hit and run in 24 hours here in western Mass.

This one in Springfield on Island Pond Road sent a 16-year-old boy who was riding his bike to the hospital.

Police said that a man driving an older red car hit that cyclist and took off towards Allen Street, and they still have a lot of questions this evening.

Police are asking for you to keep a look out for an older red Buick involved in the crash.

They said the driver is an older man with gray hair and a beard.

This comes as MassDOT has launched a scan the street for Wheels and Feet Safety campaign.

The agency said that despite a decline of fatal and injury causing motor vehicle crashes over the last 8 years, the number of deaths and injuries from people walking or cycling has increased.

Meantime, those who live off of Island Pond Road ask that you slow down.

And if you saw anything yesterday or even today that could help track down that driver, you can anonymously send a tip through the Text-a-Tip program.

Send your info to CRIMES 2-7-4-6-3-7 and start your message with the word solve.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.