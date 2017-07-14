Local businesses affected by rainy weather

This week hasn’t been the best weather for some outdoor businesses, but many are chugging along anyways.

It’s the regulars here that keep them going at a snack bar and driving range in Leeds.

Despite the gray skies and chilly temps, Jake Ross and Michael Supernaw found themselves hitting golf balls at Scotti’s on Route 9 in Leeds.

“Overall, if it’s not raining, we’re going to be outside, because lately we haven’t had a lot of good weather, so I’m going to go play golf after this. You got to deal with what you’re given, ya know?”

That’s something the owners of Scotti’s know all too well.

Amanda Ashton, who’s currently leasing and running the kitchen, told Western Mass News that she’s grateful for her regular customers.

“We have a great following here. The great thing is we get a lot of call-in orders. So when it’s raining we still keep busy, getting people in.”

But not so much for the driving range.

“With the driving range, with the sun, you get more people hitting balls then they come and eat, or the other way around. People come and eat, they want to sit outside, then they go and hit balls.”

The good news is we have some nicer, more seasonable temps, coming back to western Mass. soon.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.