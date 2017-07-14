A free year of college may soon be available to Massachusetts students

A year of college could soon be free for some Massachusetts students going to a state college or university.

A bill circulating its way through the State House aims to gives students a year of free higher education.

With tuition costs mounting, this could be a major step to help with student debt.

Nick Amo is getting ready to head to Bridgewater State University in the fall majoring in criminal justice.

"It's crazy to think that I am actually going to step up into the world and take out a loan of big money that you don't have."

As he packs his bags, the financial aspect of college is always on his mind.

But a new bill making its way through Beacon Hill may be able to help him out.

If the bill passes, it would cover the entire cost of tuition and fees for one year of a public college, but would only be available to students living in Massachusetts.

The bill has already passed the higher education committee this week.

“I think it would help out a lot of people. I know some kids who can't take out loans for somewhat reason, no co-signer or credit, so they're working through college."

Republican Representative Jay Barrows said that he's not on board.

He said it would cost the state between 300 and 400 million dollars a year.

Barrows questions whether that's possible with the current budget.

"We spend 1.2 billion dollars a year on higher education now, and quite frankly we have a pretty big hole in the budget as we move forward, because of Mass Health. I don't know how we would afford to do that," said Rep. Barrows.

The bill would also apply to community colleges.

Springfield Technical Community College told Western Mass News that they always welcome conversations about affordability and student debt with their students.

"It did come down to the money based on the financial aspect for the family."

We also reached out to UMass Amherst, they said they have not had a chance to see the bill yet.

The bill will now move to another house committee, and it could take a couple more hearings before it to comes before state lawmakers for a vote.

