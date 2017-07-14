Springfield Police find and return stolen bike for special needs child

Springfield police made quick work finding a bike stolen from a special needs child.

Western Mass News spoke exclusively to the family, who said they’re thrilled that the bike has been found.

15-year-old Melanie Santiago has cerebral palsy and is very dependent on her bike, but just three days ago, it was stolen right from her front yard.

It’s been a long three days for Diannette Espada and her three children.

Diannette told Western Mass News exclusively that at around 3 pm on Tuesday, they left the bike in their gated front yard.

A three-thousand-dollar bike that they’ve had for three years, gone in an instant.

“She got cerebral palsy. She can't walk, she doesn't talk, she's legally blind. She needs the bike for her therapies.”

The single mother of three children, all with special needs, said this was an item she couldn’t afford to replace.

Around 7 pm tonight, Dianette reached out to Western Mass News to tell us that the bike was found and returned to her.

