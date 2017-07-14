Springfield Police search for stolen bike for special needs child

Springfield Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a stolen bicycle that was prepared for a special needs child.

Sgt. John Delaney told Western Mass News that on July 11, a three-wheel tricycle was stolen from an owner’s yard in the Forest Park neighborhood.

The bike was gifted to a family by the Jewish Community Center in Springfield and is valued at around $3,000.

Police have received reports of a man who frequents Franks Package Store area on Orange Street, riding it and collecting cans.

Anyone with any information on the bike’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ganley at 413-787-6355. Or you can "Text-a-Tip".

