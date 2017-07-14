Jo Ringer article published in People Magazine

As the search for a missing Clarksburg woman continues, her family and friends are gaining national attention with an article in People magazine.

Joanne Ringer hasn’t been seen since early March.

Investigators are treating her mysterious disappearance as a homicide investigation with her late husband, Chad Reidy as the sole suspect.

Reidy died of a suspected suicide in April.

Now, friends and family are enthusiastic that the latest issue of People Magazine, which hit the shelves today, has Jo Ringer’s story inside of it.

Jo Ringer’s family and friends are doing everything they can to keep her name and her pictures out there. They believe someone knows something that could help investigators.

Jo Ringer was last seen on March 2 leaving behind dozens of friends and family desperate to know where she is and what happened to her.

Now they have new hope.

“We were, it’s mixed emotions. I don’t want to say happy, because that’s not the right word. There’s no happy here,” said Ginger Plantier.

Ginger Plantier, longtime friend of Jo Ringer, told Western Mass News that seeing Jo’s story on page 57 of People Magazine brought renewed faith.

Plantier said that they wanted to expand the story outside of western Massachusetts.

The story will also appear in ‘Who’, People's Australian sister magazine.

Plantier told Western Mass News that all of this coverage is so important.

Back on March 2, Ringer was set to start a new job as a cab driver in Easthampton.

It was on that same day that investigators said her husband, Chad Reidy took a long drive across western Mass. with his ex-girlfriend Laura Reilly.

Just four days later, on March 6, Jo Ringer’s dark green Volkswagen Jetta sedan with Connecticut plates was found abandoned on Exeter Street in Easthampton, roughly a 1-minute drive from Reilly’s house.

About a month later, on April 7, Reidy was found dead of an apparent suicide in his detached garage next to the house in Clarksburg where he and Jo lived.

Reilly has been charged in connection with lying to authorities.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.