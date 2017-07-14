Lobster prices rise in Massachusetts

From the docks to your dinner table, fresh lobster is a red hot commodity, and while the price has continued to up over the years, hungry customers still come in droves.

These guys probably came from Maine where the population is thriving, but the demand is high and there are a lot of mouths to feed.

Seafood joints like Schermerhorn’s in Holyoke offer deals to draw in customers, but the fresh Maine catch has hooked consumers in Asia.

Lobster fishermen can get a bigger bang for their buck selling overseas, meaning a hefty price tag in the United States is a deal in Asia, but this could shrink the lobster load here in America.

“I have to tell you, if this continues, the growth will be hurt with pricing. There’s only so many lobsters in the ocean, and you’re pushing that many lobsters over at this rate, somethings got to give,” said Michael Fitzgerald.

