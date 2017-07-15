Bicyclist killed in accident with tractor trailer in Springfield

Springfield Police have confirmed that a bicyclist was killed in an accident with a tractor trailer this morning on Page Boulevard and Brookdale Drive.

Police were called to the scene at about 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

The accident shut down Page Boulevard which is a busy road in Springfield, for several hours while police investigated.

Police were directing traffic off of Page Boulevard and asking everyone to remain clear of the crash area.

Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney and he confirmed with us that it was a "fatal accident" involving a "semi-tractor trailer vs. bicyclist."

The crash was originally reported by the truck driver.

The cyclist who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene police report.

Western Mass News sent a crew around 4:30 a.m.

By 7 a.m. the scene was still extremely active. Our crew also saw the bicycle being removed by police and the 18 wheeler remained parked along Page Boulevard for quite some time.

The fatal accident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

No word if the driver of the truck will face any charges or citations.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this situation and we'll provide more updates as they become available.

