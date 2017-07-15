Some breaks of sun and warmer with a shower possible this afternoon

A cloudy start out there this morning but some sun is possible later this afternoon. There will be the chance for a spot shower but many areas remain dry. Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures slightly above normal.

Today begins cloudy and cool with a light shower or two this morning, but as low pressure moves farther away and high pressure nudges closer, our weather conditions will slowly improve. Skies turn partly cloudy in the afternoon, bringing high temps back to around 80. We are looking mainly dry in the afternoon, but an isolated shower may still be around as a final upper level disturbance passes by. Skies clear and we get cool tonight with lows dropping back into the upper 50s to around 60.

Our upper level pattern remains steady this weekend into early next week. We go back to drier weather this weekend with more sun Sunday and a brief break in humidity. Sunday will be a warm day with highs back into the mid and upper 80s.

Hot, humid summer weather returns next week with temps in the mid 80s to start, then approaching 90s midweek. With increasing humidity and an approaching weak front, spotty PM pop-up showers and storms are possible Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances look to increase through the second half of the week.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.