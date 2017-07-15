Hazmat crew called to McDonald's in Southwick, 5 people transported

There was an active situation at the McDonald's on College Highway in Southwick this morning.

Western Mass News sent a crew to the scene and we learned that a cylinder inside the restaurant was leaking CO2 which led to 5 people being transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities were there working on scene for well over an hour.

Originally, an employee at a business right nearby confirmed with us at around 9 a.m. that they were seeing police and an ambulance on scene.

The McDonald's in Southwick is located at 214 College Highway and it was shut down while emergency crews worked.

The Southwick police dispatcher confirmed with us earlier that there was an "active situation" at that location.

The 5 individuals who were transported to Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield suffered "minor injuries" we're told. No word if they were customers or employees.

We did see people standing outside, watching, and waiting when we were there.

A hazmat crew was called in as well as the Southwick Fire Department. By about 10 a.m. we saw the hazmat crew heading into the fast food restaurant.

A police dispatcher for Granby and East Granby, Connecticut reports they also sent 2 ambulances to the McDonald's in Southwick, MA to assist.

College Highway was open during the investigation.

By about 10:25 a.m. the scene had been cleared and the restaurant was back open.

