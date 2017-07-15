"Car crusher" catches fire at Southwick junkyard

Multiple firefighters are on scene of a "car crusher" that caught fire at a junkyard business on Sam West Road in Southwick.

Our crew on scene reports that both the Westfield Fire Department, as well as the Suffield, CT Fire Department, were called in to assist Southwick with the situation.

The Southwick Fire Department confirmed with us that it's a "car crusher" that's on fire. We heard a few loud bangs while we were there.

No injuries that the Southwick Fire Department is aware of we're told.

The location on Sam West Road this "car crusher" fire is at is a junkyard, the Southwick Police dispatcher reports. We can see a bunch of crushed cars on the property as well.

Black plumes of smoke could be seen rising up from the junkyard.

Further details weren't immediately available. No word yet what caused the fire.

