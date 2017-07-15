Backup on I-90 east in Westfield due to equipment that fell off truck

Traffic backed up on the Mass. Pike eastbound in Westfield Saturday afternoon after some equipment fell off of a truck, State Police say.

They were first notified of the situation around noon.

As of about 1:15 p.m. traffic was backed up for over a mile.

State Police Sgt. Douthwright told Western Mass News that the truck was hauling a "back hoe motor."

"...It appears it was attached to the trailer and evidently the trailers tires all blew out," explained Douthwright.

He told us the equipment was "probably too heavy for their vehicle."

Luckily, there were no accidents when it came off the truck.

That portion of I-90 was down to one lane while crews worked to clear the scene.

State Police estimated the road would be fully back open around 2 p.m.

No word if the driver of the truck will face any citations.

The incident remains under investigation by State Police.

