Western Mass Brews: Sour beers for summer!

Welcome back to this week's Western Mass Brews! It's one of the oldest styles of beer, one that is having a big moment this summer ... today, it is all about sour.

Here to talk about it is Michael Brunelle from Table and Vine and of course he never stops by empty handed!

Lot of sour to talk about.

When you talk about sour beers you may not realize how big the category is until you walk by the shelves and the one we're showing you today, are all from New England except for one from CA.

"...This is a Goze style of beer which means it's typically brewed with spices and salt. So you have a Gatorade for adults, it's nice because it's like a session beer because it's lower in alcohol," explains Michael.

Then looking over here to Jack's Abbey...

"This is a Berliner Weisse made locally in Framingham. They are using local cranberries it's made with a probiotic so it's good for you. The byproduct is lactic acid so you get some tart style," notes Michael.

And this stack here...

"This one is made in NH it's called White Birch. They do a traditional Berliner Weisse and another with local blueberries. The tartness if offset by the fruit and it's just lovely. They have great pairings but anything you would drink a Chumlee or Sauvignon Blanc would go well with these style of beers," adds Michael.

And there's another one ..."It's a G & T style of Goze so my favorite drink in the summer this is it. And of course Briny Melon a Goze style beer brewed with watermelon. I can't think of anything more summer like," says Michael.

And then there's one made an appearance in our gluten free segment last week and its back for more.

"This is gluten free and also a cider aged with sour cherries. So those typically have yeast on the cherries when they get added to the cider it gets refermented and loses remaining sugar. Again the byproduct is that lactic acid, just really tart and acidity," Michael explains.

And we saved the one that packs the biggest punch for last.

"If you're at a really bad family reunion you might want to erase it from your memory this is great good brewed in Worcester, Mass. It's an Altbeir or old beir and when it ages it picks up that sour. It's also brewed with sour cherries it packs a wallop at 10%," notes Michael.

So, next time you head to the store check out a sour beer!

"It's something that will get you away from the hoppy IPA category and into something new," adds Michael.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.