Police make arrest after stabbing victim shows up at Holyoke hospital

A Holyoke man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another city resident with a knife Friday night.

Carlos Ortiz, 20, is facing charges including Assault & Battery With a Dangerous Weapon (a knife) and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon Being Breached While Armed.

Holyoke Police Lt. Larry Cournoyer confirms with Western Mass News that they were first contacted about the stabbing when Holyoke Medical Center called to alert them.

This was at about 9 p.m. Friday.

"Holyoke hospital emergency room called saying that they had a victim of a stabbing," explained Lt. Cournoyer.

Police went to the hospital and detectives were able to speak to the victim who had a stab wound to his mid-section.

In speaking to the man, police were able to come up with a suspect, allegedly Ortiz.

"Detectives found out who the suspect was and went to his house in Holyoke and took him into custody. House is on South Summer Street," Cournoyer explained.

The victim who is from Holyoke and who also lives on the same street, was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment of his injuries which were non-life threatening.

What led to the stabbing?

"It was an argument, that's all I can tell you," Cournoyer told us.

Ortiz is currently being held at the Holyoke Police Station pending his arraignment Monday. His bail is over $20,000, Cournoyer reports.

