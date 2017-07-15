Driver injured during crash in Deerfield

Deerfield police say the driver of a pickup truck was taken to the hospital after an early morning crash on Friday.

According to a post on the Deerfield Police Department’s Facebook page, crews responded to a single-car crash near 106 North Main Street around 3:41 a.m.

Police said the driver was speeding and failed to make a turn.

Once paramedics, firefighters and police arrived the driver was able to pull himself out of the truck and walked to the ambulance.

Members of the South Deerfield Fire Department assisted in clearing the scene.

