New campaign aims to prevent pedestrian, motorcycle and bicyclist accidents

A string of bicyclist accidents has the Mass. DOT taking action with a new campaign.

This week, three bicyclist accidents have occurred in western Massachusetts alone.

On Saturday morning a bicyclist was killed after being struck by a tractor trailer on Page Boulevard in Springfield.

The driver who hit the victim immediately dialed 911.That victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

"It's a very bad spot because of the traffic. I think the speed limit coming down the hill is around 30. I think it could use a stop light right there," said Springfield resident Lynette Broxton.

On Thursday, a 16-year-old boy was hit while riding his bike on Island Pond Road in Southwick.

That driver fled the scene and remains on the loose.

Then on Wednesday afternoon, a teenage girl was hit on College Highway, also in Southwick. That accident remains under investigation by the Hampden district attorney's office.

Now, the state is trying to prevent these types of accidents with the help of their "scan the street for wheels and feet" campaign.

The agency said there has been an increase in the number of deaths and injuries from pedestrian and cycling crashes over the past eight years.

Investigators are still piecing together how these accidents all happened.

There is no word if the driver in the fatal Springfield crash is facing any charges or citations at this time.

