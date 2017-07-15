Runaway teen found safe

Chicopee police say they have found 15-year-old Thalia Gonzalez.
Officer Mike Wilk said the Rutland resident went missing after she left a relatives house in Chicopee without permission on July 9.
On Saturday police reported that she has been located and is safe.
