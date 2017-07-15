Mostly clear skies tonight. A sunny end to the weekend

We managed to see a fair amount of sunshine this afternoon and looks like we will see another sunny day to close out the weekend. Humidity levels will begin to rise once again as we head into the beginning of the week and it may turn unsettled with shower and thunderstorm chances in the afternoon.

Expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies as we head into tonight. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 50s to around 60. Our upper level pattern remains steady this weekend into early next week. We go back to drier weather this with sunshine on Sunday and a brief break in humidity. Sunday will be a warm day with highs back into the mid and upper 80s.

Hot, humid summer weather returns next week with temps in the mid 80s to start, then approaching 90s midweek. With increasing humidity and an approaching weak front, spotty PM pop-up showers and storms are possible Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances look to increase through the second half of the week.

