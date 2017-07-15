Children learn about safety during annual expo in Springfield

Children from all over western Massachusetts took a trip to the Basketball Hall of Fame to learn about safety.

The 9th annual event educated families while providing fun activities that included K-9 demonstrations, giveaways, and resources for lost or missing children.

Children were able to give their fingerprints and dental impressions to take home in order for authorities to help find them in case if they went missing.

"If something happens to them and they end up lost, the parents can have something to bring to the police department to help aid finding them," said R.J. Parron, Grand Lodge of Masons in Massachusetts.

Fire safety demonstrations were also provided.

