Springfield PD: Man arrested after breaking into family members - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield PD: Man arrested after breaking into family members home

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police arrested a 43-year-old Springfield man who allegedly broke into a family member's home Saturday evening.

Lt. Rolland told Western Mass News the incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on 21 Bruce Street.

The 70 year-old female resident was in her basement when she heard some noise coming from the first floor.

She went upstairs and saw the suspect who entered through an open rear porch door.

The suspect knocked her down to the ground, and when police arrived the two were still in an altercation, said Lt. Rolland.

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt or had to be taken to the hospital.

The charges and the suspect's identity were not released.

