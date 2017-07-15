Holyoke PD: Toddler accidentally fell out of 4th floor window

A toddler is lucky to be alive after he accidentally fell out of a fourth floor apartment building window on Saturday.

Lt. Albert of the Holyoke Police Department said the incident occurred on 787 Dwight Street around 8:30 p.m.

The almost two-year-old boy happened to push out a window screen. Lt. Albert said there is "no foul play" suspected and this incident was "definitely an accident."

Western Mass News was told the doctors at Baystate Medical Center where this little boy is being treated are "very optimistic" that he will survive.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.