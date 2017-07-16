Remembering GySgt. Thomas Sullivan 2 years later

Today marks the second anniversary of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan killed in the deadly shooting attack in Chattanooga, Tennessee on July 16, 2015.

He was a Marine from Springfield and one of 5 American servicemen who lost their lives that day. The shooting described by authorities as a "domestic terror attack."

At the time of his death Western Mass News learned from family and friends that he was as a fun-loving, outgoing, and caring individual, who always aspired to protect his country.

A 1994 graduate of Cathedral High School, he went on to serve in Iraq and earned two Purple Hearts.

GySgt. Sullivan died at the age of 40. When his funeral was held on July 27, 2015, thousands from across the country came to Springfield to pay their respects, lining Plumtree Road with American flags to show their support.

A Marine and a hero, today we remember and honor Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan... thank you sir, for your service to this country.

