A mostly sunny, warm and slightly humid end to the weekend

A sunny and warm day is on tap to close out the weekend. Humidity levels will begin to rise once again as we head into the beginning of the week and it may turn unsettled with shower and thunderstorm chances in the afternoon.

Outdoor plans are a go this afternoon just don't forget the sunscreen and sunglasses. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s. It will feel a bit humid out there with dew points hovering in the lower 60s. Under partly cloudy skies tonight overnight lows will drop back into the lower 60s.

Hot, humid summer weather returns this week with temps in the mid 80s to start, then approaching 90s midweek. With increasing humidity and an approaching weak front, spotty PM pop-up showers and storms are possible Monday and Tuesday. Right now Wednesday is looking like the warmest day of the week as highs could touch 90 degrees. Rain chances look to increase through the second half of the week.

