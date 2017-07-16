1st ever Bear Hole Trails Fundraiser being held today in West Springfield

Its happening for the very first time...the Bear Hole Trails Fundraiser, raising money to keep the Bear Hole watershed of West Springfield in peak form to host events like what's happening today.

The fundraiser gets underway at 9:00 a.m. and mountain bike riders to take off around 9:30 a.m. on maybe the most difficult of trails the Bear Hole watershed has to offer.

There are multiple trail rides being hosted by the Colorado Ski and Bike Shop based out of West Springfield with the first and perhaps most difficult beginning as said, at about 9:30 a.m. But at 10 a.m. The beginner and intermediate rides begin. And at 11:30, for the kids, the Cub Run will take off which is being called a super fun and easy lap designed to get kids on the trails.

The Colorado Ski and Bike Shop we are told will be raffling off a bike today with the proceeds of the raffle going to the West Springfield Partnership for Education.

The money raised today will go towards maintaining the very land this even is taking place on....so the trails remain in good condition.

There will be food vendors out here today as well as local businesses that are setting up tents. The fundraiser will go until 3 p.m. today.

And since this is a fundraiser, if you do want to come on down there's a recommended donation of $15, but just a heads up parking is limited.

