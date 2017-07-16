Domino's pizza driver stabbed multiple times, North Adams man arrested

A Domino's pizza delivery driver is recovering after being stabbed multiple times while on the job in North Adams late Friday night, in what police are calling a "robbery for money."

The alleged assailant, Travis Perras from North Adams, is under arrest and in jail at this time while he waits arraignment.

Lt. Jason Wood with the North Adams Police Department told Western Mass News that a witness called police at around 11:30 p.m. Friday to alert them to the situation.

"Officers arrived on scene where the victim, Charles Sauer of North Adams, was located in his vehicle with multiple stab wounds to his chest and abdomen," explained Wood.

Sauer who's a Dominos employee, was working at the time and was on a pizza delivery run when he was stabbed.

After speaking with him, police say Sauer identified his attacker, naming Perras as his assailant.

"The investigation at this time points to the motive as a robbery for money," noted Wood on the North Adams Police Department Facebook page Sunday...police just releasing the information today so as "not to compromise" the investigation.

The pizza driver was transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield where he was listed in "critical condition." However his condition has improved since then, police say, and he is now listed in "stable condition."

After officers began their investigation late Friday night into the stabbing, they were able to locate Perras a short time later at a residence not far away from the crime scene.

"He (was) charged with Armed Assault with Intent to Murder, Armed Robbery while Masked & Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon," added Wood.

Perras is currently being held on $75,000 cash bail at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction in Pittsfield.

Wood's confirmed with Western Mass News that he is expected to be arraigned Monday on those charges.

Both State Police, and the Adams Police K9 unit assisted North Adams Police with this investigation.

