"Car crusher" caught fire after vehicle "burst into flames" at Southwick junkyard

We're learning new details today about that "car crusher" fire at a junkyard in Southwick yesterday. The fire chief now telling us that it was caused by a vehicle that "burst into flames."

Firefighters were called to the scene on Sam West Road around 8 a.m. Saturday and stayed for hours to bring the situation under control.

"During the crushing operations one of the cars burst into flames," explained Southwick Fire Chief, Russ Anderson.

That's when the "car crusher" caught fire. Chief Anderson confirmed the cause with Western Mass News Sunday morning.

"(The flames) spread to about 20 to 30 other vehicles that were in the pile waiting to be crushed," added Anderson.

Which meant putting out the fire was not going to be an easy task.

"It was time intensive, because we had to try to extinguish them, staff there had to move cars out of the way so firefighters could get to the burning pile," noted Anderson.

Multiple firefighters from both the Westfield Fire Department, as well as the Suffield, CT Fire Department, assisted Southwick with the situation.

"Bangs kept happening, tires going off, shock absorbers...," explained Anderson.

The Western Mass News crew heard a few loud bangs while we were there around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

"Thank God the wind was blowing away from us," Anderson added.

Black plumes of smoke could be seen rising up from the junkyard while we were there.

The Department of Environmental Protection was called in as well.

"DEP was there to confirm the water run off was safe for the environment and it was," noted Anderson.

Firefighters worked for hours and were finally able to clear the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday.

No word just how much damage was done dollar wise, but luckily, no injuries were reported.

