Chicopee police cruiser involved in accident on Memorial Drive

A Chicopee police officer and another driver were taken to the hospital following a crash on Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Further information on who caused the accident has not been provided, but our crew on scene said a SUV police cruiser and a sedan collided. A traffic light pole could be seen laying on top of the sedan.

That section of Memorial Drive near James Street is open.

The accident is under investigation by the Chicopee Police Department.

