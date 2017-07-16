Chicopee police officer and elderly woman transported after crash

A Chicopee police officer and an 83-year-old woman were taken to the hospital following a crash on Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News the officer was responding to a medical call when the SUV police cruiser and a sedan collided.

This happened shortly after 4 p.m. on the intersection of James Street and Memorial Drive.

Thankfully, the officer and the elderly driver of the sedan should be ok as their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Further information as who caused the accident has not been provided as the accident remains under investigation.

Western Mass News will update this story once more information becomes available.

