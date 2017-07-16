Western Mass ranked nationally as one of “Best Places to Live”

The Pioneer Valley has made it to U.S. News 2017 list of “Best Places to Live”.

U.S. news ranked Springfield number 13 for resident’s access to quality healthcare and a short morning commute to work coming in at an average of 22.8 minutes.

This ranking is based off of the Springfield metropolitan area that includes Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties.

Those factors that determine the ranks include daily commutes to work, health care, crime rates and general well-being.

Hartford, Connecticut was ranked number 12. No other metropolitan area in Massachusetts made the list.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.