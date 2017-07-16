Vandal writes profane language with feces on Easthampton butcher shop

A vulgar message written in feces is what one local butcher shop owner woke up to this morning.

The disturbing message caught the eye of Easthampton police Officer Turgeon who was on patrol on Cottage Street around 6:45 a.m.

Officer Turgeon noticed someone used their hand to write profane language in either dog or human feces on a glass door at Corsello Butcheria.

A bag of feces was also found on the ground next to the door.

Vincent Corsello told Western Mass News he’s overwhelmed by the support his business has received from the community following this incident.

Some took the time to drop off flowers at the butchery.

“I just want to thank everybody for that. It touches my heart and it confirms for me that Easthampton is no place I would rather be than Easthampton,” said Corsello.

Easthampton police said they have reviewed low quality surveillance footage from a convenience store across the street and cannot make out a description of the suspect.

They do believe that only one person participated in this crime.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Easthampton police at 413-527-1212.

