Do you have a news tip for Western Mass News? Here's how you can submit it.

You can email a news tip to tips@westernmassnews.com.

If you work for a group or organization and would like to send a press release, please email it to tips@westernmassnews.com.

You can also fax your tip to us at (413) 788-7640.

You may also reach a member of our news team by calling (413) 733-4040

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.