Do you have a news tip for Western Mass News? Here's how you can submit it.
You can email a news tip to tips@westernmassnews.com.
If you work for a group or organization and would like to send a press release, please email it to tips@westernmassnews.com.
You can also fax your tip to us at (413) 788-7640.
You may also reach a member of our news team by calling (413) 733-4040
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.