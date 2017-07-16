Timber rattlesnake released after captured in downtown Springfie - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Timber rattlesnake released after captured in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A timber rattlesnake appeared at someone's doorstep in downtown Springfield on Sunday.

According to State Environmental Police, Springfield Animal Control Officer's captured the snake and it was relocated.

A video of the venomous snake being released was posted on the MEP's twitter account.

This year there was a plan to colonize timber rattlesnakes on an island in the Quabbin Reservoir but that plan has been suspended.

Town meetings were held with residents to discuss the future of the timber rattlesnake population, and now ideas are under review by the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

