Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Humidity builds back in this week

We saw a sunny and warm day to close out the weekend. Humidity levels will begin to rise once again as we head into the beginning of the week and it may turn unsettled with shower and thunderstorm chances in the afternoon.

We will see partly cloudy skies as we head into tonight. A mild night is on the way as overnight lows will drop back into the lower 60s. There is a slight chance that the Northern Lights may be visible tonight though any clouds will make it tough. Best chance to see them will be the further north you go, away from city lights.

Hot, humid summer weather returns this week with temps in the mid 80s to start, then approaching 90s midweek. With increasing humidity and an approaching weak front, spotty PM pop-up showers and storms are possible Monday and Tuesday. Right now Wednesday is looking like the warmest day of the week as highs could touch 90 degrees. Rain chances look to increase through the second half of the week. We may manage to dry out as we head into next weekend but of course that is a week away.

