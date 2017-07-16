Viaduct Closures: East Columbus Ave. near I-91 North garage

You may want to plan ahead on Monday if you travel on East Columbus Avenue near I-91 North in Springfield.

Road closures are scheduled to begin starting at 6 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon.

The DOT said crews need to continue road work that was canceled last week because of the rain.

"Traffic will be detoured from East Columbus Avenue starting at the Hampden Street intersection. The closure is necessary for concrete pours on the viaduct above. Traffic heading northbound on East Columbus Avenue will not be affected. All entrances to the I-91 North Garage will be open during the morning and afternoon rush hours, and at least one entrance will remain open at all times."

Traffic heading south on East Columbus Avenue: Turn right onto West Columbus Avenue at the Hampden Street intersection

Continue below the I-91 Viaduct on West Columbus Avenue behind the I-91 North Garage

Turn right onto the Memorial Bridge (for Route 5), continue straight for Hall of Fame Avenue (for I-91), or turn left onto Boland Way (for Downtown Springfield).

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.