World War II veteran honored during 'Purple Cane' ceremony

The traditional ‘Purple Cane’ ceremony honored Indian Orchards’ oldest resident on Sunday.

100-year-old World War II Veteran Walter Alexander was awarded by the Springfield City Council and the Indian Orchard Citizens Council.

Other towns have a Golden Cane to recognize their oldest residents, but Indian Orchard uses the color purple because that’s the town’s official color.

The Sunday ceremony was a special moment, especially for City Council President Orlando Ramos as he said he was very happy to give it to a veteran.

“When I heard he was a World War II Veteran that was even more of an honor for me to present this to him,” said Ramos.

Alexander told Western Mass News he jokingly won’t be needing the cane to help him move around.

