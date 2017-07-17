A hot and humid week with daily storm chances

A few rounds of thunderstorms with torrential rain moved through northern Berkshire and western Franklin counties late Monday and prompted flood and flash flood warnings. Some severe hail was also reported in Rowe, Franklin Co.

Thunderstorms have diminished tonight and heavy rain is moving out of northern Mass. Patchy fog is possible overnight for many-especially those who saw rain-but clouds linger as well. Temps remain in the 60s to near 70 overnight.

It will be another warm, humid start to the day Tuesday with more clouds lingering through the morning and afternoon. Temperatures should still get into the mid 80s with partial sun through the afternoon. Spotty showers and general (non-severe) thunderstorms will flare up in the afternoon along a weakening frontal boundary. These will diminish as we near sunset.

We remain hot, humid and unsettled through the remainder of the week with upper 80s and lower 90s possible Wednesday to Friday! We also have a daily thunderstorm threat, but any showers and storms look isolated and confined to the late afternoon and early evening. Our dew points will start to lower Friday and more so by this weekend behind a few passing fronts. A batch of drier, cooler air will settle in Saturday, but our next weather system will bring showers and storms back Sunday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.