Warm & humid today with afternoon storms possible

It's a nice, pleasant morning and today will be a classic July day. It will be warm and muggy with temperature reaching into the middle 80s and dew points into the 60's. We could see a few storms later this afternoon and evening, especially across Berkshire County where a storm or two could be strong to severe. Storms will weakening as they move into the valley but hold together enough to possibly interrupt your afternoon or evening plans.

We will remain out ahead of cold front tomorrow so it will continue to be warm and muggy with more afternoon showers and storms. On Wednesday we'll be on the other side of the front so it will be a bit less humid but it will actually a bit warmer with temperatures near 90. Dew points will likely be in the upper 50's to near 60. The humidity will come back for Thursday along with more showers and storms. Temperatures on Thursday will be back near 90 as well.

Overall it's looking like a classic July week!