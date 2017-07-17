UMass trustees to meet to discuss tuition, fee increases

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - Students attending the University of Massachusetts next fall will soon have a better of idea of what they'll be paying in tuition and fees.

The UMass Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at the medical school in Worcester on Monday and tuition and fees are on the agenda.

Any decisions on tuition will apply only to the Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth and Lowell campuses. Medical school tuition rates for the new year have already been set.

System President Marty Meehan has already said students can expect to see tuition and fees rise 2 to 3 percent. He said the increases are necessary to maintain quality.

Trustees deferred action on tuition and fees last month because of uncertainty over the state budget and how much the system would be appropriated.

