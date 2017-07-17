Colrain man accused of stealing vehicle and driving while intoxicated

A Franklin County man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a car over the weekend.

Greenfield Police said that early Sunday morning, someone called from a Davis Street home to report a stolen car that was still at that location.

The caller reportedly told officers that a friend, identified as 30-year-old Robert Boyd of Colrain, had allegedly admitted to stealing a vehicle and driving it to the house.

Investigators reportedly determined probable cause that Boyd allegedly stole a 2011 Jeep Patriot owned by a Monroe resident and then drove it to the Davis Street home.

"Officers noticed fresh extensive damage to the Jeep Liberty," police noted in a statement to the department's Facebook page.

Police added that probable cause was also determined that Boyd had driven the vehicle while intoxicated (second offense), drove while having a revoked license, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Boyd is being held at the Franklin County House of Correction on $7,500 bail.

