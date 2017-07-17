Chicopee officer cited following weekend crash

A Chicopee police officer has been cited following a weekend crash.

Late Sunday afternoon, emergency crews were called to the area of James Street and Memorial Drive after a police cruiser collided with another vehicle.

That cruiser was on the way to a medical call at the time of the crash.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that an investigation found that the cruiser, which had emergency lights and sirens on, turned from the southbound side of James Street onto Memorial Drive and as the officer - whose name has not been released - continued driving, a traffic light turned red.

The officer then reportedly slowed down and another vehicle, that had a green light, waited to go after seeing the police cruiser. The officer then continued on his way.

"At this same instant, the second vehicle, not seeing the cruiser, started and went through the green light, entering the intersection. Our officer attempted to stop, but struck the vehicle, then struck the light signal," Wilk explained.

The officer received minor injuries and has been treated and released from the hospital. Wilk said that the officer was cited by the department supervisor who investigated the crash for failing to stop fully at a red light and will " undergo remedial training on proper procedures and policies when responding to emergency calls."

The driver of the other vehicle, an 83-year-old woman, remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

