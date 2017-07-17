Police: West Springfield man allegedly ran auto repair scam

A West Springfield man is facing several charges after police allege he ran an auto repair scam.

West Springfield Police said that Jason Boulanger of West Springfield was arrested Friday at his apartment.

Several victims had reported to police that Boulanger reportedly advertised on Craigslist as "JB Auto Repair", an auto repair mechanic, and allegedly used a storage facility as the garage.

"Investigation revealed that Mr. Boulanger would then scam the victims by taking their vehicle (s) and use it for personal matters, receive money for mechanic services never completed, and damage the vehicles while he had possession of them all without ever repairing the vehicle," police added.

Boulanger is facing charges of larceny over $250 by false pretenses, unregistered motor vehicle repair shop, and malicious damage to a motor vehicle (subsequent offense).

West Springfield Police noted that Boulanger had reportedly been investigated by officers in 2015 for a similar scheme.

