Gas prices in Massachusetts up 1 cent this week

BOSTON (AP) - Gas prices in Massachusetts are up by one penny.

AAA Northeast said Monday that the price of self-serve, regular is averaging $2.18 per gallon. That's seven cents below the national average of $2.25.

The price of self-serve, regular was averaging $2.16 a year ago at this time.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.05 and as high as $2.41 per gallon.

AAA officials say the increase follows a period of "solid demand and some declines in the glut of crude oil" that have kept prices low this summer.

