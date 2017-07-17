Missing 14-year-old in Pittsfield, police ask for help

The Pittsfield Police Department is looking for this missing 14-year-old girl. Have you seen her?

Her name is Mia Salatino and she was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray pants, and glasses.

Mia Salatino is 5'04 and weighs 140 lbs. She also has long brown hair and brown eyes.

If you've seen her or know where she is, please call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

