Residents react after timber rattlesnake is found in Springfield

It's not something you see everyday. A rattlesnake was found perhaps sunning itself on a resident's front porch in downtown Springfield over the weekend.



Residents of Springfield are rattled.

"We have two species of venomous snakes in Massachusetts - the copperhead and the timber rattler," said Hannah Orenstein with the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.

A timber rattlesnake was found lounging on the front steps of a William Street residence on Sunday which prompted a dual officer response by TJO and the state's environmental police.

Orenstein said that her officers arrived not knowing what they'd find.

"A lot of times, we get calls for aggressive animals that turn out to be docile or venomous snakes that turn out to be garter snakes, so I think when we go into a situation, we always sort of expect it to be something different," Orenstein explained.

However, the reports were true and officers found the timber rattlesnake, which is a native to Mount Tom. Video posted by the Mass. Environmental Police showed animal control experts releasing the snake back into it's natural habitat at the mountain after it was safely captured.

MEP Lieutenant identifies/transports/releases timber rattlesnake captured by local ACOs from a doorstep in downtown Springfield pic.twitter.com/bARTB36XeN — MAEnviroPolice (@MAEnviroPolice) July 16, 2017

Experts at TJO said that the rattlesnake didn't arrive by happenstance and that something or better yet, someone, is responsible for its arrival.

"Downtown Springfield is not an area that they're known to exist, so this snake maybe could have hitched a ride somehow...maybe in a car or unfortunately, maybe someone moved it intentionally," Orenstein explained.

Westfield resident Shannon Guin said that she recently saw a rattlesnake in her neck of the woods. Her understanding of the snakes in western Massachusetts comes from her father.

"My dad has said that they've been here for years. It's not something new," Guin said.

Guin said that the rattlers presence doesn't scare her and that as long as her daughter understands not to go near them, all will be well.

"No, it doesn't scare me. They're a good thing, they bring a lot to the ecosystem, but as long as she knows to stay away and what to look for including sounds. They are more afraid of you than you are of them," Guin added.

Orenstein noted that residents of Springfield have no reason to be concerned as she's not expecting more of these snakes to start slithering across the blacktop of downtown.

"I think this is absolutely a fluky instance. I don't think we're going to see a rattlesnake population popping up in downtown Springfield," Orenstein said.

However, Orenstein said that if you do see one, don't touch it or try to do it any harm because not only can you get hurt, but your wallet could take a hit as well. Timber rattlesnakes are a protected species.

