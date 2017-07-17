Missing teen located in Pittsfield

Pittsfield police have located missing juvenile, Gwendolyn Fairweather, this evening.
They posted the notice to their Facebook page around 3 p.m. Monday.
Monday, police out of Pittsfield also put out a notice about another missing. Click here for those details and to see her photo as well.
