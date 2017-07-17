Second teen reported missing in Pittsfield

Pittsfield police are reporting another teen missing.

This is Gwendolyn Fairweather and she's 15-years-old.

"Gwendolyn is 5'09, 100 lbs, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants and a white t-shirt," explained the Pittsfield Police Department.

They posted the notice to their Facebook page around 3 p.m. Monday.

If you know where Gwendolyn Fairweather is, or if you've seen her, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

