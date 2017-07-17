Second teen reported missing in Pittsfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Second teen reported missing in Pittsfield

Pittsfield police are reporting another teen missing.  

This is Gwendolyn Fairweather and she's 15-years-old.

"Gwendolyn is 5'09, 100 lbs, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants and a white t-shirt," explained the Pittsfield Police Department.

They posted the notice to their Facebook page around 3 p.m. Monday.  

If you know where  Gwendolyn Fairweather is, or if you've seen her, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

Monday, police out of Pittsfield also put out a notice about another missing.  Click here for those details and to see her photo as well. 

